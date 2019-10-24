Japan's top tech consultancy TechnoPro to invest $10 mn in local EV ops

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) sector is opening up to investments. On Thursday, one of Japan's largest engineering consulting said it would invest $10 million in India for R&D and developing supportive infrastructure for EVs.

TechnoPro, which plans to hire 10,000 engineers in India over 3 years, will focus on clients building charging and battery swapping infrastructure, where it is a domain expert.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed firm said it has mapped out locations and is working with potential partners. It has R&D centers in Hyderabad and Pune and has recently opened a global delivery center in Bengaluru.

"The company has ambitious plans of expanding in India by setting up a Global Delivery and Technical Innovation Center in Bengaluru and to ramp up employment. By end of 2022-23, it has set a target of hiring 10,000 plus engineers and other professionals," said Shimaoka Gaku, director and managing executive officer, TechnoPro, in a statement.

Started in 1997, TechnoPro boasts of a 20,000 engineers in Japan working for 2,000 clients across transportation, IT, telecom, machinery and electronics. Nisan, Toyota, IBM, Softbank, are some of its customers, as per a company deck.

TechnoPro is valued $2.2 billion and has presence in Malaysia and Singapore besides Japan. In India, it established presence in 2017.

The company has appointed Jayant Kumar to head India operations. “The increasing demand for smart mobility has compelled us to look for high-end engineers. India is the only country that can help in keeping an excellent balance between demands and supply (for EVs),” said Kumar in a statement. “We have decided to invest in India in a phased manner to cater to the growing demands of a complicated and complex technology and solutions with the help of Indian talent base,” he added.