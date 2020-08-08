Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten gets Indian firms on board for 5G

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is readying for the big day. In September, it’s planning to launch the world’s first 5G network based on open radio access network (RAN) technology in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka to begin with. For a flawless take-off, it has enlisted the help of Indian technology companies.

If successful, the disruptive technology — open radio access network or open RAN — can pose a direct challenge to dominant players such as Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson in 5G services. Rakuten is looking at both acquisitions and alliances. For instance, it is ...