JUST IN
'No worry': Punjab National Bank allays concerns about Adani group exposure
State Bank of India plans to raise $500 million via green bonds
Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board
Hindenburg report: Adani group stock rout hits Rs 5.6 trillion in 3 days
Blackstone group entity gets Delhi High Court relief in income tax case
Unsold housing stock fell 10% to 461,600 units at December-end: PropEquity
'Cement industry to close FY23 with 380 million ton production'
FirstMeridian files new draft papers for IPO; cuts issue size to Rs 740 cr
Upgrade to 5G mobile phones to drive growth, aim 60% biz jump in 2023: POCO
Manu Jain quits Xiaomi as Chinese firm battles legal challenges in India
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
'No worry': Punjab National Bank allays concerns about Adani group exposure
icon-arrow-left
Banks rush to allay investor concerns over Rs 80,000 cr lent to Adani
Business Standard

Jet Airways employees' dues: SC refuses to entertain Jalan-Kalrock appeal

The consortium had moved the Supreme Court earlier this month challenging the NCLAT Order of October 21, 2022

Topics
Jet Airways | Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Jet Airways

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) order directing the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the successful bidder for Jet Airways, to pay provident fund and gratuity dues to the former employees of the debt-laden airline.

The dues, estimated by the airline staff and those associated with the revival process, are over Rs 200 crore.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice J B Pardiwala observed that anyone stepping in to bail out the airline would know there were overriding labour dues.

“There has to be a finality. We will not interfere,” the Bench said.

Senior Advocate Saurabh Kripal, appearing for the consortium, said it would be difficult to revive the airline if the consortium had to pay an extra Rs 200 crore. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code regime, a resolution plan cannot be modified or sent back once it has been approved, he said.

The consortium had moved the Supreme Court earlier this month, challenging the NCLAT order of October 21, 2022. The tribunal had directed the consortium to pay gratuity and provident fund to grounded airline’s employees till the date of insolvency commencement in June 2019. The tribunal also directed the erstwhile resolution professional to compute the due payments within a month and convey the matter to the consortium.

Gratuity claims of Rs 276 crore were admitted by the resolution professional after the airline’s closure. However, the dues payable now could be lower because all employees may not be entitled to their claims.

The NCLAT order was passed in response to the appeals against Jet Airways’ revival plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last July. According to the plan, the consortium proposed an infusion of Rs 1,375 crore. This includes Rs 900 crore for capex and working capital, and Rs 475 crore to settle the claims of all creditors.

The plan has a clause that states that the amount infused by the consortium for settling the claims of all stakeholders would be limited to Rs 475 crore.

In its appeal, the consortium said the appellate tribunal had dismissed its plea to cap its payment liabilities at Rs 475 crore under the approved resolution plan.

It said the provident fund and gratuity were not part of the approved resolution plan.

Lenders to Jet Airways on January 24 filed an appeal in the NCLAT against implementation of the resolution plan by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, Business Standard reported.

Sources said the lenders had maintained the condition precedent in the resolution plan of the consortium had not been met. And therefore, the plan is not valid.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jet Airways

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 21:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.