Jet Airways sees over two-fold rise in standalone net loss to Rs 390 crore

on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the three months ended June (Q1FY23) as compared to Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period.

The full service carrier's revenue from operations declined 83% to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review. had posted a revenue of Rs 73.83 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 13.10 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period. had recently started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.