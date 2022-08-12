Jet Airways sees over two-fold rise in standalone net loss to Rs 390 crore

-
Jet Airways on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the three months ended June (Q1FY23) as compared to Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period.
The full service carrier's revenue from operations declined 83% to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review. Jet Airways had posted a revenue of Rs 73.83 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income stood at Rs 13.10 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period. Jet Airways had recently started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 00:21 IST