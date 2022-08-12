JUST IN
Jet Airways sees over two-fold rise in standalone net loss to Rs 390 crore
Disney lowers subscriber target after IPL streaming rights loss
Pidilite may not increase prices as raw material costs start to moderate
Numberwise: Foreign companies' interest in India fades, shows data
Interim wage hike likely to hit margins of West Bengal tea estates: Icra
Godrej Properties eyes Rs 8k-cr sales revenue from housing project in Delhi
LIC ropes in Milliman Advisors to derive September embedded value
Air India to operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20
NMDC hikes lump ore rate to Rs 4,100 per ton; fines at Rs 2,910
I-T questions two Axis Mutual Fund executives in front-running case
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Disney lowers subscriber target after IPL streaming rights loss
Adani Group plans to invest Rs 57,575 crore in two Odisha projects
Business Standard

Jet Airways sees over two-fold rise in standalone net loss to Rs 390 crore

Jet Airways had posted a revenue of Rs 73.83 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing

Topics
Jet Airways

Agencies 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Jet Airways on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the three months ended June (Q1FY23) as compared to Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period.

The full service carrier's revenue from operations declined 83% to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review. Jet Airways had posted a revenue of Rs 73.83 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 13.10 crore in the latest June quarter compared to Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period. Jet Airways had recently started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
Read our full coverage on Jet Airways

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 00:21 IST

`
.