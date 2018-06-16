Jet Airways to allow only one free check-in bag on domestic flights

In a first in India, the country's second-largest airline has restricted the number of bags that a passenger can check in.

According to a Times of India report, from 15 July, an economy class Jet passenger will be allowed to check-in with only one bag that weighs 15kg or less. "Premiere" class passengers can check in with a maximum of two bags, each not weighing more than 15kg.

Economy class passengers with a Jet platinum card can also carry two bags not exceeding 15kg each.

" is revising the baggage concept from weight to piece for sales effective June 15 and travel effective July 15," the english daily quoted from a note sent by the airline to travel agents.

The new rule, however, does not changes the free check-in baggage entitlement in terms of weight as the airline already has the 15kg limit on free check-in

Several international airlines have similar restrictions on quantity of baggage. Even already has such restrictions on their international flights.

The airline is yet to clear a few doubts on the implementation part. There is no clear guideline as to how the airline will handle passengers who won't follow the new rule and bring in more than two bags.

The revision comes days after revised the applicable Excess Baggage Rate (EBR) on domestic flights.

revised its EBR to Rs 500 plus applicable GST per kg on all travel commencing on or after June 11 from an earlier Rs 400 per kg, except for Alliance Air flights.

In addition, the airline in a circular dated June 6, said that GST will be applicable on the value reflected on the EBT at the rate of 5 per cent in economy class and 12 per cent for other classes.