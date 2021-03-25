Jhunjhunwala bullish about state-owned banks, says they are undervalued

-
-
Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said on Thursday he is bullish about banking, particularly state-owned enterprises.
Jhunjhunwala said a forecasted second wave of Covid-19 infections would be a passing phase and any correction would be a buying opportunity. “If people sell because of covid. Tt is time to buy. I bought in May (2020) and made the biggest gains of my life. In May, there was extreme fear and highest level of disbelieve. Valuations were unbelievable.”
“I am bullish on banking sector. Within that most undervalued are banks in the public sector space. The credit cycle has turned. There is a lot of demand for money. Cost to income ratio will come down. Public sector banks (PSBs) are hopelessly undervalued,” he said.
Jhunjhunwala, who was speaking at the India Economic Conclave organised by the Times Network, said he won’t rule out 5-10 times gains in state-owned banks in the next five years.
He advised investors to buy PSBs and companies where the government disinvests.
“There will be run up in stock where government will disinvest,” he said.
