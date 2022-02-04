Jio announces $15-mn investment in Two Platforms Inc for 25% stake

-
ALSO READ
Understanding augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality
Tata-Mistry battle: Can debt-ridden SP Group monetise its crown jewel?
TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
TMS, Ep 36: Muhurat trading, IRCTC U-turn, Rebel Foods Q&A, and AR-VR-MR
-
Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio Platforms on Friday announced an investment of $15 million in Two Platforms Inc, a Silicon Valley-based deep tech startup, founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis.
Two is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. "After text and voice, Two believes the next chapter of AI is visual and interactive. Two’s Artificial Reality platform enables real-time AI voice and video calls, digital humans, immersive spaces and lifelike gaming. Two plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness," said Jio in a statement.
The founding team at Two has several years of leadership experience in research, design and operations with leading global technology companies.
Two will work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and build disruptive technologies such as AI, metaverse, and mixed realities.
Speaking on the investment, Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said: “We are impressed with thestrong experience and capabilities of the founding team at Two in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We look forward to working together with Two to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse.”
Pranav Mistry, CEO of Two, said: “Jio is foundational to India’s digital transformation. We at Two are excited to partner with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce applications of Artificial Reality to consumers and businesses at scale.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU