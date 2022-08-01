Jio bought 24,740 MHz of 5G spectrum, Airtel 19,867 MHz: Vaishnaw

-
The 5G spectrum suction has concluded successfully with a total bid amount of Rs 150,173 crores. 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction, and out of that 51,236 MHz has been sold, said Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. 71% of total 5G spectrum has been bid out in latest auction, he said.
Reliance Jio bought 24,740 MHz of 5G spectrum, Airtel has 19,867 MHz spectrum in various bands, said Vaishnaw on the just concluded auction for 5G spectrum. Jio is the only telco to buy 700 MHz spectrum.
Jio bought 5G spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore, total amount payable by Airtel is Rs 43,084 crore, he said.
Vodafone Idea bought 6,228 MHz of spectrum worth Rs 18,784 crore, said the minister.
Adani group acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band, which is worth Rs 212 crore.