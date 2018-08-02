Jio, SBI deepen digital partnership; integarte SBI YONO app, MyJio platform

-
Reliance Jio and the State Bank of India (SBI) will collaborate to deepen their digital partnership, news channels reported on Thursday. The SBI YONO app will be integrated with the Reliance MyJio platform.
Reliance Jio will offer special connectivity and devices solutions for SBI customers, reports added. Further, Jio Prime will accelerate digital transactions by SBI customers.
Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants to SBI customers. Further, the bank's existing loyalty programme, SBI Rewardz, and Jio Prime will be integrated.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told news channels that the bank was looking to get more millennial customers through the SBI YONO app.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said that Jio was "committed to accelerating digital adoption by serving all needs for SBI and Jio customers".
