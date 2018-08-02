Jio, SBI deepen digital partnership; integarte SBI YONO app, MyJio platform

and the State Bank of India (SBI) will collaborate to deepen their digital partnership, channels reported on Thursday. The YONO app will be integrated with the Reliance platform.

will offer special connectivity and devices solutions for customers, reports added. Further, Jio Prime will accelerate digital transactions by customers.

Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants to SBI customers. Further, the bank's existing loyalty programme, SBI Rewardz, and Jio Prime will be integrated.

SBI Chairman told channels that the bank was looking to get more millennial customers through the app.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said that Jio was "committed to accelerating digital adoption by serving all needs for SBI and Jio customers".