JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ONGC profit rises 58% in Q1 to Rs 61.4 bn on higher net realisation
Business Standard

Jio, SBI deepen digital partnership; integarte SBI YONO app, MyJio platform

Reliance Jio will offer special connectivity and devices solutions for SBI customers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, deputy managing director (strategy) and chief digital officer, SBI, and Alok Agarwal, chief financial officer, RIL, exchanging the signed MoU to deepen digital partnership, in the presence of Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL, in Mumbai  

Reliance Jio and the State Bank of India (SBI) will collaborate to deepen their digital partnership, news channels reported on Thursday. The SBI YONO app will be integrated with the Reliance MyJio platform.

Reliance Jio will offer special connectivity and devices solutions for SBI customers, reports added. Further, Jio Prime will accelerate digital transactions by SBI customers.

Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants to SBI customers. Further, the bank's existing loyalty programme, SBI Rewardz, and Jio Prime will be integrated.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told news channels that the bank was looking to get more millennial customers through the SBI YONO app.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said that Jio was "committed to accelerating digital adoption by serving all needs for SBI and Jio customers".

First Published: Thu, August 02 2018. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements