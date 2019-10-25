JioPhone all-in-one plans offer free 500 offnet call minutes: Details here

After introducing all-in-one prepaid plans, Mukesh Ambani-owned on Friday announced new recharge plans for its customers. Named all-in-one plans, the new recharge plans come bundled with 500 minutes of off-network calls, free on-network calls and up to 2GB daily data limit. The company also confirmed that the existing plans will continue alongside the newly introduced plans.

JioPhone all-in-one plan detail:

The newly announced plans — Rs 75 with 3GB data; Rs 125 with 14GB data; Rs 155 with 28GB data; and Rs 185 with 56GB data — come with 28 days of validity, 500 minutes of free off-network calls and unlimited on-network calls.

All-in-one plans detail:

Under its recently launched all-in-one plans, Jio introduced three new recharge packs — Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444. The three recharge packs are similar, except in their validity. The Rs 222 base plan comes with 28 days of validity, whereas Rs 333 plan comes with 56 days of validity and Rs 444 plan comes with 84 days of validity.

In these plans, Jio is bundling 2GB daily data, free on-network calls, free messages, free access to the Jio app and 1,000 minutes of calls to other networks, subject to the fair-usage policy. Moreover, every additional recharge of Rs 111 on the base plan provides validity extension without any changes in the bundled benefit. For example, if you are on a base plan of Rs 222 and make an additional recharge of Rs 111, you get a validity extension of another 28 days above the base plan validity of 28 days. This scheme is applicable on every subsequent recharges done over the base plan.