JioPhone loses ground in rural areas as smartphones gain popularity

Reliance Jio, now largest telecom operator in the country by subscriber volume, is seeing a slowdown in sales of its flagship offering, JioPhone. The JioPhone is fourth-generation technology.

Industry insiders feel used smartphones are gaining popularity in the hinterland, the main market for JioPhone. Recent data from Counterpoint Research showed the share of JioPhone in the featurephone market had shrunk from 47 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 to 28 per cent a year after. Anshika Jain, analyst at Counterpoint, said introduction of a number of phones priced ...