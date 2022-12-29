JK Tyre best in 'ESG' rating in industry, targets carbon net zero by 2050

has set a target of becoming a carbon neutral company by the year 2050, the company said in a statement. It aims to become the "Greenest Company" and is working on achieving efficiency in areas towards sustainability goals for 2030, the statement said.

According to the statement, has been taking actions to reduce energy consumption which helped the company achieve 53 per cent of energy through renewable sources. It targets to cross 75 per cent in the next five years.

"As one of the greenest tyre manufacturers, follows a low-carbon strategy, which also forms the basis of our future growth. Our GHG reduction has been over 57 per cent in the last eight years and we aim to be carbon neutral by 2050," read the press release.

The company claims to have the lowest water consumption in the and says it is a zero-discharge company.

The company is working towards being more environmentally responsible by producing more from less and reducing energy intensity, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “The company’s focus is to work on substituting energy needs with renewable sources. In this direction, JK Tyre is meeting its fair amount of thermal energy requirement through other sources replacing coal. All these efforts have significantly curbed the carbon emission in its processes and enabled to the reduction of the emission intensity by almost 57% in the last 8 years to meet the aim of being the greenest company. JK Tyre is now amongst the most energy-efficient tyre manufacturers in the world”.