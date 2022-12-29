JUST IN
RBI imposes penalty of Rs 13.9 lakh on Mynd Solutions for non-compliance
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's asset under management crosses Rs 2.5 trn
Timely resolution of FDA action crucial to Indian pharma's US pipeline
Indian pharma Marion Biotech halts plant in Noida after Uzbekistan deaths
Godrej Properties buys 9-acre land in Gurugram, sees revenue of Rs 2,500 cr
Group financially strong, India GDP to add $1 trn every 12-18 months: Adani
We are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital, says Mukesh Ambani
Godrej Properties buys 9-acres of land in Gurugram to build Rs 2.5k cr proj
Most fired tech workers landing new jobs in three months, says report
Supertech offered 9,705 flats without occupancy certificates: NCLAT told
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
RBI imposes penalty of Rs 13.9 lakh on Mynd Solutions for non-compliance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

JK Tyre best in 'ESG' rating in industry, targets carbon net zero by 2050

The company is working on being more environmentally responsible by producing more from less and reducing energy intensity, greenhouse gas emissions

Topics
JK Tyre | Environment | Tyre industry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director â€“ JK Tyre and Industries Ltd
Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director â€“ JK Tyre and Industries Ltd

JK Tyre has set a target of becoming a carbon neutral company by the year 2050, the company said in a statement. It aims to become the "Greenest Company" and is working on achieving efficiency in areas towards sustainability goals for 2030, the statement said.

According to the statement, JK Tyre has been taking actions to reduce energy consumption which helped the company achieve 53 per cent of energy through renewable sources. It targets to cross 75 per cent in the next five years.

"As one of the greenest tyre manufacturers, JK Tyre follows a low-carbon strategy, which also forms the basis of our future growth. Our GHG reduction has been over 57 per cent in the last eight years and we aim to be carbon neutral by 2050," read the press release.

The company claims to have the lowest water consumption in the tyre industry and says it is a zero-discharge company.

The company is working towards being more environmentally responsible by producing more from less and reducing energy intensity, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, “The company’s focus is to work on substituting energy needs with renewable sources. In this direction, JK Tyre is meeting its fair amount of thermal energy requirement through other sources replacing coal. All these efforts have significantly curbed the carbon emission in its processes and enabled to the reduction of the emission intensity by almost 57% in the last 8 years to meet the aim of being the greenest company. JK Tyre is now amongst the most energy-efficient tyre manufacturers in the world”.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JK Tyre

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 18:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.