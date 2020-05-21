JLR India enhances online sales, introduces services amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it has enhanced its online sales and service initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which is part of Tata Motors, already had a significant presence in online sales and has now introduced online service on its website, news agency PTI reported.
"At JLR India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
With enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, the company is now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment to its customers, he added.
The company currently sells models in 24 cities, through 27 authorised outlets.
