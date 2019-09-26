JLR to suspend production in UK plants for a week in November

(JLR) will suspend production at its UK plants for one week in November to adjust to adverse market conditions, including uncertainty over Brexit.

The Tata Motors-owned automaker has three manufacturing plants in the UK at Halewood, Solihull and Castle Bromwich.

The company will be suspending production at all UK manufacturing plants for one week, commencing November 4, 2019, a company official said.

"This prudent decision reflects the need to adjust production in the face of ongoing uncertainty caused by global external headwinds, including Brexit, which have impacted our sales," the official added.

JLR is facing headwinds for some time now due to flagging demand for diesel-powered vehicles and a downturn in China.

Although, sales in China have improved with the automaker reporting second consecutive month of sales growth in August.