Jobs For Her: A start-up that helps women restart their careers

Despite changing trends, many women still leave jobs for the sake of their families. Marriage, motherhood, elderly care — the reason could be different but career takes a backseat in each case.

JobsForHer — a Bengaluru-based online connecting portal — works to enable women to restart their careers. It recently conducted an online poll seeking responses from women on factors which influence their decision to return to work and advance their career trajectories. The respondents were women aged between 25 and 40, most from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR