JPMorgan names former Reliance M&A head as India investment banking chief

Chase & Co said on Monday it named former Reliance Industries executive Navin Wadhwani as the head of its Indian investment banking business, under a slew of management changes for the Asia-Pacific region.

Wadhwani has headed M&A for oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance for the past 10 years and was previously a senior managing director at Rothschild India.

JPM also appointed Kaustubh Kulkarni as senior country officer for India from Nov. 1. He will continue in his role as vice chair of Asia Pacific. Kulkarni succeeds Madhav Kalyan, who will now head the U.S. banking giant's Asia Pacific Payments.

Vineet Mishra will become sole head of Investment Banking for Southeast Asia.

PD Singh, currently JPM's head of corporate banking in India, has been named interim CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank India from Nov. 1.

