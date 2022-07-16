JSPL net profit at Rs 2,771 crore in June quarter on higher income

-
ALSO READ
Steel major JSPL Mauritius' arm makes $ 357-mn prepayment to lenders
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Jindal Steel & Power profit drops 27% to Rs 1,866 cr in December quarter
Tata steel to grow organically, new acquisitions unlikely this decade: MD
Enforcement Directorate raids JSPL premises for 'forex rule violation'
-
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,770.88 crore for the quarter ended June, 2022, on account of higher income. The company’s “total profit” was at Rs 14.25 crore in the April-June period of 2021-22, JSPL said in a BSE filing.
During the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 13,069.17 crore from Rs 10,643.17 crore a year ago. Expenses were also higher at Rs 10,566.64 crore as against Rs 7,233.55 crore in the year-ago period.
According to the filing, “Shallu Jindal, non-executive director, has, in view of her pre-occupation and other commitments, decided to step down from the directorship of the company w.e.f. close of business hours on July 15, 2022.”
The board also approved the appointment of Ramkumar Ramaswamy and Sunil Kumar Agrawal as additional directors in the category of executive directors of the company with immediate effect.
In a separate statement, the firm said its output of steel remained almost flat at 1.99 million tonne (MT) as compared to 2.01 MT in April-June 2021. The sale of steel stood at 1.74 MT against 1.61 MT a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU