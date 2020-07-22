JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Alembic Pharma Q1 PBT almost doubles to Rs 359 cr, income rises 40%

Uber installing screens and cockpits in 20,000 cars for safer rides
Business Standard

JSPL back in the black; posts net profit of Rs 267 cr in June quarter

During April-June 2020, the company's total income declined to Rs 9,281.88 crore from Rs 9,945.58 crore in the year-ago quarter

Topics
JSPL | Jindal Steel and Power Limited

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jspl
JSPL's expenses during the quarter under review came down to Rs 8,880.69 crore from Rs 9,935.12 crore in April-June period of 2019-20

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) swung into black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 267.58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, helped by reduced expenses.

The company had clocked Rs 87.40 crore consolidated net loss in the same quarter a year ago.

During April-June 2020, the company's total income declined to Rs 9,281.88 crore from Rs 9,945.58 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

JSPL's expenses during the quarter under review came down to Rs 8,880.69 crore from Rs 9,935.12 crore in April-June period of 2019-20.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU