JSPL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2,584 crore for Sept quarter

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Ste­el & Power (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,584 crore for Sept­ember quarter as against Rs 837 crore in the corresponding period last year at a low base.

The company’s bottom line in June quarter stood at Rs 2,543 crore.

Net sales of the company in the period under review stood at Rs 13,611 crore, up 67 per cent from the same per­iod last year on the back of higher volumes and strong realisations.

In a bid to keep its input costs insulated from the vagaries of commodity cycle, is looking to diversify its coking coal procurement amid an already 60 per cent captive sourcing.