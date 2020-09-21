JSPL stock sheds 12% as Deutsche Bank files Suspicious Activity Reports

Shares of Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) tumbled 12 per cent on Monday following reports that Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) had filed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding fund transfers by the company for two consecutive years.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 175.30 per share on the BSE, down 12 per cent from previous close.

According to reports, SAR showed that the Delhi-based steel producer received $2.48 million in 2015 and $16.8 million in 2016. During the same period, the company sent money to firms based in Mauritius, Germany, and the UK and received funds from based in Dubai and Switzerland.

sent a total of $4.85 million in 2015 and a sum of $12.83 million in 2016. Along with the share price, Jindal Steel saw it market cap drop to Rs 17,876 crore today from Rs 20, 242 crore on September 18. (see chart).

Saddled with high debt, has been looking to lighten its balance sheet for a while now.

ALSO READ: JSPL posts 21% growth in production and a 38% jump in sales in August

In FY16, the company saw its debt/PBIDT hit the highest level in a decade (FY10-FY20) to 13.93.

Since then, however, it has managed to bring down its debt/PBIDT to 4.7 in FY20. Since FY15, the company has been continuously reporting losses. (see chart)

In a bid to further bring down the debt burden, the company sold its Oman operations in July this year. The enterprise value of the deal was over $1 billion.

The company has strong debt reduction plans for FY21 as it aims to bring down the burden to Rs 23,000-Rs 24,000 crore from Rs 36,000 crore as on April 1, 2020.