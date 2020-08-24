JSW Energy CFO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal resigns, to step down on Sept 15

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
JSW Energy | JSW steel | Indian companies

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

JSW Energy on Monday said executive director Jyoti Kumar Agarwal has resigned from the company.

In its disclosure, the company said, “He has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company. Accordingly, he will step down from the directorship (Director-Finance) and as chief financial officer with effect from the close of business hours on September 15."

This is the second board level change in the company this year. In June, Sharad Mahendra resigned as director and chief operating officer of the company. Mahendra, however, moved for opportunities with the group and heads JSW Steel Coated Products as chief executive officer at present.

The company said it will announce Agarwal’s successor in due course. Mahendra’s post continues to remain vacant.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 18:13 IST

