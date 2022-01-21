JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit soars 69% to Rs 4,516 cr

-
JSW Steel on Friday reported 69% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,516 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The steelmaker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,669 crore a year ago. However, the net profit fell 37% sequentially when compared to Rs 7,179 crore reported in September quarter.
Consolidated total income climbed 74% to Rs 38,225 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 22,006 crore a year ago.
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 2% lower at Rs 666.80
Expenses were also higher at Rs 31,986 crore as against Rs 18,120 crore.
Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.
