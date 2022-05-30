Jubilant to double injectable capacity in US at a cost of $193 mn

Indian pharma firm Pharmova (earlier Lifesciences) will now aid the US to expand its critical manufacturing capacity. The company, a pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing firm, has entered an agreement with the Army Contracting Command, US through its subsidiary HollisterStier LLC to expand critical manufacturing capacity.

“The effort was funded under the American Rescue Plan; this agreement will enable the company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of $193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility. This will be completed by 2025,” Jubilant said. This agreement is in addition to the $92 million filling line expansion announced in November 2021, which will be commercially available by the end of 2024, it added.

Jubilant’s Pharmova’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Jubilant HollisterStier, has entered into an agreement with the Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited said, “Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is committed to making the US pharmaceutical supply chain more resilient with domestic manufacturing facilities and less reliant on foreign suppliers. Jubilant HollisterStier has a long history of supporting the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts. We are proud to support the US government in their efforts of making the US more prepared and ready for future pandemics.”

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC’s expansion will target large Pharmaceuticals and Biotech for parenteral products as well as feature a flexible manufacturing platform able to produce several types of vaccines (live, mRNA and inactivated/subunit), informed Amit Arora, president, contract manufacturing organisaiton, Jubilant HollisterStier.

Arora added that this investment will ensure more flexibility to produce quality vaccines speedily.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is an integrated contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, optics, sterile and non-sterile topicals and liquids. With facilities in North America, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC provides specialised manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.