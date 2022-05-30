Jubilant to double injectable capacity in US at a cost of $193 mn

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks: Analysts cut earnings forecasts by up to 14% post Q3
Eris Lifesciences Q3 PAT up 12% to Rs 90 cr, revenue rises 7%
Eris sees a sweet spot as it forays into insulin market, eyes 10% share
Zydus Lifesciences Q4 net dips to 24% Rs 397 cr, revenue up 5%
Jubilant FoodWorks plunges 12% as brokerages downgrade stock post CEO exit
-
Indian pharma firm Jubilant Pharmova (earlier Jubilant Lifesciences) will now aid the US to expand its critical vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company, a pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing firm, has entered an agreement with the Army Contracting Command, US through its subsidiary Jubilant HollisterStier LLC to expand critical vaccine manufacturing capacity.
“The effort was funded under the American Rescue Plan; this agreement will enable the company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of $193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility. This will be completed by 2025,” Jubilant said. This agreement is in addition to the $92 million filling line expansion announced in November 2021, which will be commercially available by the end of 2024, it added.
Jubilant’s Pharmova’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Jubilant HollisterStier, has entered into an agreement with the Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited said, “Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is committed to making the US pharmaceutical supply chain more resilient with domestic manufacturing facilities and less reliant on foreign suppliers. Jubilant HollisterStier has a long history of supporting the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts. We are proud to support the US government in their efforts of making the US more prepared and ready for future pandemics.”
Jubilant HollisterStier LLC’s expansion will target large Pharmaceuticals and Biotech companies for parenteral products as well as feature a flexible manufacturing platform able to produce several types of vaccines (live, mRNA and inactivated/subunit), informed Amit Arora, president, contract manufacturing organisaiton, Jubilant HollisterStier.
Arora added that this investment will ensure more flexibility to produce quality vaccines speedily.
Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is an integrated contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, optics, sterile and non-sterile topicals and liquids. With facilities in North America, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC provides specialised manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU