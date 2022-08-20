July witnesses sharp decline in M&A values, PE deals, says report

-
The M&A deals saw a dip both in terms of deal volumes At $280 million for 32 deals in July by 14 per cent, and deal values by 95 per cent, according to the report. In the past 12 months, both in terms of deal volumes and values cross-border transactions recorded the second lowest in the wake of geopolitical tensions. The start-up and IT sectors continued to dominate deal activity with nine deals each cumulatively valued at $162 million.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 01:24 IST