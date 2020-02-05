Kalyani Group plans to set up production facility in Uttar Pradesh

-
Defence hardware manufacturer Kalyani Group is looking to invest in a greenfield production facility in the proposed Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor.
Group CMD Baba N Kalyani said the firm had held a series of discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government and signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard. “The state government has offered to allot us the required land at two to three places for our plant,” he said, adding the firm would soon take a call. It’s also planning to set up a small arms unit in the country in association with DRDO.
