Kalyani Group plans to set up production facility in Uttar Pradesh

Defence hardware manufacturer is looking to invest in a greenfield production facility in the proposed Defence Corridor.

Group CMD Baba N Kalyani said the firm had held a series of discussions with the government and signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard. “The state government has offered to allot us the required land at two to three places for our plant,” he said, adding the firm would soon take a call. It’s also planning to set up a small arms unit in the country in association with DRDO.