KAPL readies to meet demand for oxytocin as September 1 deadline nears

As the Centre is all set to restrict the manufacture and sale of from September 1, a crucial hormone used to control labour and postpartum bleeding in pregnant women, public sector firm Pvt Ltd (KAPL) is gearing up to meet demand from all across the country in a month.

Apart from ramping up production, the dual challenge is to make the hormone reach the end user in remote corners of the country, at a time when the government is planning to forbid sale of (in any name or form) through the retail chemist. Import is also forbidden. managing director told Business Standard that they already have a stock of 1.8 million ampules of with them, and they plan to create a of 5 million ampules, by August 31. Saraf added that the monthly requirement for the hormone is around 2.5 million ampules.

will have a two-month stock when the restriction comes into effect on September 1. The Bengaluru-based firm has a capacity of 5.5 million units of ampules per month using one production line. It is now using almost 70 per cent of the capacity.

Saraf informed that it is now converting an existing unit into an ampule manufacturing one. Once this is completed by December, the total capacity for ampules would be around 8 million per month. is investing around Rs 30 million into this capacity expansion drive.

It has also started planning to ensure the drug reaches the remote corners — around 19 clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents would cover 29 states, seven Union Territories and 712 districts, said Saraf. "We are also appointing our existing distributors (around 160 of them) to take care of the interior districts," she added.

While KAPL is gearing up to ensure there is no supply disruption, there is some apprehension in the market about shortages of this crucial drug.

US-headquartered drug maker Mylan, for example, has moved the challenging the government notification.