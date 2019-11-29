Karvy Stock Broking moves SAT against Sebi order; hearing on Friday

-
Karvy Stock Broking has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Sebi order that barred it from taking up new clients.
The matter will be heard by the tribunal on Friday.
Karvy will be represented by Vikram N of Visesha Law Services, according to the cause list put out by SAT.
