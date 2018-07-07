JUST IN
Kerala, Delhi startups win Global Impact challenge; awarded cash prizes

The KSUM had selected 25 finalists belonging to different states from the applicants

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala-based startup Ajna and Brun Health from Delhi won the Global Impact Challenge (GIC), jointly organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and US-based Singularity university, at the “grand finale” here on Saturday.

The two winning teams will get an opportunity to attend the 10-week long Incubation Programme of the SU, a press release said.

EasyKrishi (Karnataka), SunEmison Solar (Chhattisgarh), and SignNEXT Assistive Technology LLP (Kerala) were declared the top three performers behind the winners.

They were awarded certificates and cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. The India GIC, which began on July 2, was aimed at identifying inspiring startups trying to find solutions addressing global challenges in learning, healthcare and environment sectors.

The KSUM had selected 25 finalists belonging to different states from the applicants, who included 11 in health care, 8 in environment and 6 in education.

Ajna has solutions to stave off illegal logging that leads to deforestation and climate change, using autonomous drones, deep learning and blockchain technologies. Brun Health is a medical device company, designing technology-based, accessible and affordable solutions for pregnancy monitoring. It targets primary health centres and maternity clinics by working on a mission to deploy 1,500 devices by 2019.

The aim of the GIC is to foster moonshot innovations and startups that positively impact the society, with an ability to scale and impact a billion people worldwide in 10 years.
