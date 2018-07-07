Kerala, Delhi startups win Global Impact challenge; awarded cash prizes

Kerala-based startup Ajna and Brun Health from Delhi won the (GIC), jointly organised by the (KSUM) and US-based Singularity university, at the “grand finale” here on Saturday.

The two winning teams will get an opportunity to attend the 10-week long Incubation Programme of the SU, a press release said.

(Karnataka), SunEmison Solar (Chhattisgarh), and Assistive Technology LLP (Kerala) were declared the top three performers behind the winners.

They were awarded certificates and cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. The India GIC, which began on July 2, was aimed at identifying inspiring trying to find solutions addressing global challenges in learning, healthcare and environment sectors.

The had selected 25 finalists belonging to different states from the applicants, who included 11 in health care, 8 in environment and 6 in education.

Ajna has solutions to stave off illegal logging that leads to deforestation and climate change, using autonomous drones, deep learning and blockchain technologies. Brun Health is a medical device company, designing technology-based, accessible and affordable solutions for pregnancy monitoring. It targets primary health centres and maternity clinics by working on a mission to deploy 1,500 devices by 2019.

The aim of the GIC is to foster moonshot innovations and that positively impact the society, with an ability to scale and impact a billion people worldwide in 10 years.