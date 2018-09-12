Key deals last week: Blume Ventures Fund I, Tencent Holdings and more

-
BeatO offers diabetes management through glucose monitoring solutions
Tencent, Alibaba take Chinese rivalry abroad; find new ways to defend turf
Key deals last week: Temasek Holdings, IIFL Special Opportunities, and more
Indiabulls Ventures hits new high on fund raising plan; soars 48% in 1 mnth
Early-stage fund pi Ventures leads $1-mn funding round in SaaS start-up CSB
1. Includes Mithril Capital Management LLC, Binny Bansal
2. Includes Multiples Private Equity Fund II LLP, Kalaari Capital Fund II
3. Includes Ventureast Proactive Fund, Sistema Asia Fund, and Vertex Venture Holdings
There were 16 deals worth $344.65 million and one exit in the last seven days ended September 12, 2018
Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
