Key deals last week: Temasek, Orios Venture, Straddle Capital, and more

There were 12 deals worth $698.88 million with one exit in the last seven days ended February 13, 2019

Business Standard 

chart

1 Includes Temasek Holdings Advisors India, Burda Principal Investments GmbH and Co. KG, EDBI Pte., Sofina SA

2 Includes Orios Venture Partners Fund II, Matrix India Asset Advisors

3 Includes Straddle Capital, Weh Ventures Fund, Beenext Pte., Dsp Adiko Holdings, Sequoia Capital India

4 Includes Adar Cyrus Poonawalla. There were 12 deals worth $698.88 million with one exit in the last seven days ended

Source: VCCedge
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:29 IST

