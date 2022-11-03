JUST IN
EV start-up MoEVing raises $2.5 mn from JSW Ventures for e-mobility biz
KFC and Pizza Hut witnessed double digit system sales growth in India

Both KFC and Pizza Hut's system sales contribution of each of the brands stood at 1 per cent in the quarter

Pizza Hut KFC sales | Yum | Q2 results

KFC
During the quarter, KFC saw its system sales growth at 45 per cent in the country

Yum! Brands, which houses brands like KFC and Pizza Hut, saw its system sales for both of its quick service restaurants in India post double digit growth in the July-September quarter.

During the quarter, Pizza Hut in India saw its system sales growth at 51 per cent and KFC saw its system sales growth at 45 per cent in the country.

Both KFC and Pizza Hut’s system sales contribution of each of the brands stood at 1 per cent in the quarter.

“The quarter ending September (Q3 2022) witnessed a 45 per cent system sales growth for India and area countries. The business continued positive trajectory as we focused on customer centricity with product innovations, value & festive offers,” Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) said in its release.

“On our journey to grow with India, in India, we will continue to drive relevance for our consumers in a distinct KFC manner,” Chopra added.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 07:49 IST

