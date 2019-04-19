Kishore Biyani's Foodhall plans to tap 2-hour e-deliveries segment

Foodhall, the premium lifestyle and food grocery store by Future Group, is pinning its hopes on the digital model. After setting up 12 Foodhall stores and three Café by Foodhall stores in the country, the company is planning to take the e-grocery route for expansion.

According to the company, the brand has set up stores in prime locations in major metropolitan cities and believes that these would be enough to cater to a larger customer base by taking the services online. For this reason, it is planning to launch an app that would promise two-hour delivery of goods in major ...