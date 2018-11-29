Kogta raises Rs 1.54 bn from Morgan Stanley-managed fund, IIFL arm

Financial (India) Limited (Kogta), an NBFC that focusses on secured vehicles and MSME financing, has mopped up Rs 1.54 billion in an led by a fund managed by Private Equity Asia and existing investor Seed Ventures.

Equirus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company on the transaction.

Arun Kogta, MD and CEO of Kogta, said the team's experience would help the company to strengthen its systems and processes.

The company hopes to continue its growth trajectory and increase penetration across chosen geographies without compromising on quality.

Donald D’Souza, Managing Director, Equirus Capital said, “We believe has built a fundamentally strong business and the investment by and Seed Ventures especially in light of volatile financial market conditions is further testimony to the robust growth story being played out in the NBFC space."