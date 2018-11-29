Kogta raises Rs 1.54 bn from Morgan Stanley-managed fund, IIFL arm

-
ALSO READ
Indian banks now have the advantage over crisis-hit NBFCs, say analysts
Retail NBFCs need fresh equity capital to maintain their pace of growth
Investors should use rallies to exit weaker NBFC stocks, say experts
IIFL AMC to raise $200 mn for second PE fund, investors may participate
Global economy strong, no financial crisis currently: Morgan Stanley CEO
-
Kogta Financial (India) Limited (Kogta), an NBFC that focusses on secured retail vehicles and MSME financing, has mopped up Rs 1.54 billion in an equity fund raise led by a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and existing investor IIFL Seed Ventures.
Equirus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company on the transaction.
Arun Kogta, MD and CEO of Kogta, said the Morgan Stanley team's experience would help the company to strengthen its systems and processes.
The company hopes to continue its growth trajectory and increase penetration across chosen geographies without compromising on credit quality.
Donald D’Souza, Managing Director, Equirus Capital said, “We believe Kogta has built a fundamentally strong business and the investment by Morgan Stanley and IIFL Seed Ventures especially in light of volatile financial market conditions is further testimony to the robust growth story being played out in the NBFC space."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU