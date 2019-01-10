Kohli leads celebrity endorsers' list; Padukone biggest brand among actors

Brand Virat Kohli has grown from strength to strength in 2018 and; given the recent performance of the Indian team in Australia and the flurry of ads that have followed, his strong run on the endorsements track is likely to continue through 2019. With his brands valued at $ 170.9 million, Kohli is leagues ahead of his team mates and other sportspersons and also that of the Bollywood brigade.

Deepika Padukone at second spot earns $102.5 million while Akshay Kumar is a distant third with $67.3 million. The list of top ten celebrities in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Valuation ...