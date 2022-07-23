Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 consolidated net profit up 53% to Rs 2,755 cr

on Saturday has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,755 crore for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 (Q1FY23) – a growth of 53 per cent over the same period last year. In the year ago period, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,806 crore.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 2071 crore in Q1FY23, up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,642 crore in Q1FY22, aided by drop in provisions and contingencies, and a healthy growth in net interest income.

The net interest income (NII) has increased to Rs 4,697 crore, up 19 per cent from the year-ago period on the back of 29 per cent YoY rise in customer assets. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability for banks, of the lender stood at 4.92 per cent compared to 4.60 per cent in the same period last year.

Other income was down around 8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,244 crore during the quarter. The fall in other income can be attributed to the trading and mark-to-mark hit of Rs 857 crore the lender took on its fixed income book (net of OIS) in the June quarter, as compared to Rs 274 crore in the year ago period.

Provisions and contingencies of the lender dropped to Rs 23 crore in Q1FY23 compared to Rs 704 crore in Q1FY22. The bank is holding Covid-19 provisions of Rs 482 crore as of the June quarter (after reversing Rs 65 crore in the quarter) and restructuring provisions of Rs 221 crore, which is 10 per cent higher than regulatory requirement, the bank said in its presentation.

The bank reported an improvement in asset quality with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio falling by 10 basis points sequentially to 2.24 per cent at the end of Q1FY23. The ratio was 3.56 per cent at the end of Q1FY23..

The net NPA ratio fell by 2 basis points sequentially to 0.62 per cent and 0.66 bps on YoY basis.

Slippages for the quarter were to the tune of Rs 1,435 crore or 0.5 per cent of advances. Of this, Rs 781 crore got upgraded within Q1FY23 itself. Net slippages were Rs 654 crore or 0.2 per cent of advances.

Advances of the lender grew 29 per cent YoY and 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.80 trillion, aided by a robust increase in home loans, SME loans, and CV/CE loans, among others. Credit substitutes also increased 31 per cent YoY and 11 per cent sequentially, taking the total customer assets of the bank to Rs 3.04 trillion, up 29 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequentially.

On the other hand, deposits of the lender grew 10 per cent YoY and 1.53 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.16 trillion in Q1FY23.

The current account savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 58.1 per cent, lower than 60.2 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 60.7 per cent in the March 2022 quarter.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as of June 30, 2022 was 22.1 per cent and CET I ratio was 21 per cent.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd