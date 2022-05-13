KPTL and its subsidiaries secure new orders worth Rs 4,474 crore

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 4,474 crore.
Kalpataru Power Transmission -- a leading global EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector -- and its subsidiaries have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 4,474 crore at the consolidated level, a company statement said.
KPTL received orders from India and international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore (including orders of Rs 500 crore in March 2022).
The company received oil and gas pipeline projects in India and the Middle East worth Rs 169 crore.
Its subsidiary JMC bagged water supply projects of Rs 2,193 crore in India.
JMC also got B&F projects in South India worth Rs 155 crore in March 2022.
"We are extremely pleased to report new order wins in our T&D, Water and Oil & Gas business. These new orders will help us to strengthen our market position in high growth businesses, as we further diversify our clientele and penetrate into newer markets.
"We are particularly pleased with our Oil & Gas business, as they have secured their first international EPC order for laying gas pipeline in the Middle East. The significant value of these new orders have price variation clause, which protects our margins to a large extent given the volatility in commodity prices...," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement.
