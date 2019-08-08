JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

From Amazon to Flipkart: E-commerce firms bet big on brand Handloom
Business Standard

L Catterton hires Khazanah executive Chinta Bhagat to head Asian funds

Bhagat, who worked at Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, will jointly lead the firm's Asia platform along with co-managing partner Ravi Thakran

BS Reporter 

Photo: www.shutterstock.com
Photo: www.shutterstock.com

US-based private equity firm L Catterton has appointed Chinta Bhagat as co-managing partner and head of its Asia funds, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Bhagat, who worked at Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, will jointly lead the firm’s Asia platform along with co-managing partner Ravi Thakran.
First Published: Thu, August 08 2019. 01:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU