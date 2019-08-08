L Catterton hires Khazanah executive Chinta Bhagat to head Asian funds

-
ALSO READ
PE Round-Up: Byju's raises $150 mn led by Qatar Investment Authority
Alternative investments can be complicated, risky; stick to simple products
Private equity funds pump in $1.1 billion in logistics, warehousing sector
Homegrown PE/VC funds double in 10 years, share of US peers drops: Report
2018 best year for M&As as deal values rise 126% to $80 billion
-
US-based private equity firm L Catterton has appointed Chinta Bhagat as co-managing partner and head of its Asia funds, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Bhagat, who worked at Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, will jointly lead the firm’s Asia platform along with co-managing partner Ravi Thakran.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU