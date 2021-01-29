L&T arm wins contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a contract from two packages [P4(X) and P4(Y)] of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The contract size is close to Rs 1,400 crore,said a source close to the development.

The scope of work involves to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges--steel truss superstructures with bearings--to various sites that will cross over roads, rivers/\. railway lines and other structures.

The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan, said the company in its release today.