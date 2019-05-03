L&T, Mindtree may see second round of sparring over shareholder meet

L&T and Mindtree seem to be heading towards another round of showdown as the engineering major is considering a shareholders’ meeting after becoming the single-largest investor in the IT services firm following its acquisition of 20 per cent from Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha on Tuesday.

While sources in the know said the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) was likely to be “governance and inclusion”, L&T may seek board representation in the proposed meeting. L&T, which concluded purchasing 20.4 per cent from Siddhartha this week for Rs 3,300 ...