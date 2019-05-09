L&T nears 26% threshold in Mindtree after open-market transaction

-
ALSO READ
L&T buys shares of Mindtree worth Rs 144 crore through open market
Mindtree slips after L&T buys 20% stake of the company, L&T down 1%
L&T's hostile takeover bid for Mindtree gets thumbs-down from analysts
L&T CEO calls Mindtree takeover 'pyaar, not war'; says Siddhartha made move
Mindtree strikes conciliatory note, open to 'middle ground' over L&T bid
-
L&T is fast inching towards touching the 26 per cent shareholding threshold in Mindtree, as the engineering firm on Wednesday bought an additional 2.29 per cent stake worth Rs 368.4 crore through open market transaction. With this round of buying, total holding of L&T reached 23.92 per cent in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company.
This is the third consecutive day of buying by L&T from the open market as the company added 0.89 per cent stake of Mindtree on Tuesday for around Rs 144 crore. On Monday, the firm bought 0.75 per cent stake in the mid-tier IT firm for around Rs 113 crore.
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, L&T on Wednesday bought over 3.75 million shares, which is 2.29 per cent of Mindtree’s total share base, at an average price of Rs 979.96 per share.
The data showed Rekha N Shah, wife of ace investor and Enam co-founder Nemish Shah, was one of the principal sellers, who sold over 2.68 million shares at an average price of Rs 980. Reaching the threshold level of 26 per cent is critical for L&T as it is likely to ensure the firm a board seat in Mindtree because of its voting share apart from triggering the open offer.
Meanwhile, there are reports suggesting that L&T might not revise its open offer price of Rs 980 for Mindtree shareholders.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) norms, the company can revise its open offer price one working day prior to tendering of shares begin. The share price of Mindtree was marginally up to close at Rs 980.10 on Wednesday in the BSE.
Amid a takeover bid, L&T had concluded the purchase of 20 per cent stake of Coffee Day founder in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm for about Rs 3,210 crore last week. The company is currently in the process of buying an additional 15 per cent stake from the open market and this week’s bulk deals are part of this process.
L&T is pursuing a controlling stake of 66 per cent in the mid-tier IT firm for around Rs 10,700 crore. However, the unsolicited takeover attempt is being opposed by Mindtree’s founders, who are seeking more clarity on L&T’s plan.
Mindtree’s panel of independent directors is in the process of evaluating L&T’s open offer proposal and will give its recommendations by May 10. The open offer will begin on May 14 and close on May 27.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU