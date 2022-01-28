L&T Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 2,055 cr; revenue rises 11%

-
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Friday reported 17% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,055 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 2,467 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 11% to Rs 39,563 crore as against Rs 35,596 crore in Q3FY21.
The consolidated order book of the group was at Rs 3.4 trillion as on December 31, 2021, with international orders having a share of 24%, which gives multi-year revenue visibility, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The company bagged orders worth Rs 50,359 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering decline of 31% over the corresponding period of the previous year, since the previous year had the benefit of the company securing the biggest ever EPC contract for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail in the infrastructure segment.
On Friday, L&T's scrip on BSE closed 0.65% lower at Rs 1,898.80.
