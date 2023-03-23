JUST IN
Bisleri deal dissolved; Tatas to make investments in their own brands
Labour reforms 'targeted at IT sector' bring Foxconn to Karnataka
Anil Agarwal weighing Vedanta stake sale as last resort, says report
No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today
RailTel bags order worth Rs 34.91 cr for expansion of data centre in MP
Law firms plan fee hikes to retain talent amid 'foreign entry'
Air India revises privilege leaves policy from April 1: Official
Coming to a kirana near you: Reliance Consumer expands FMCG play
Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Anil Agarwal weighing Vedanta stake sale as last resort, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Labour reforms 'targeted at IT sector' bring Foxconn to Karnataka

State government approves Apple supplier's Rs 8,000-crore investment plan

Topics
Foxconn | IT sector | Karnataka

Shine Jacob & Peerzada Abrar  |  Chennai/Bengaluru 

Foxconn
Foxconn

Karnataka’s recent labour reforms to help the information technology (IT) sector may attract global giants like Apple supplier Foxconn to the state, say government officials and experts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foxconn

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 12:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.