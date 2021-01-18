Lack of semiconductor to hit vehicle output at Ford's Chennai, Sanand units

-
US auto major Ford has said that the global semiconductor shortage will impact vehicle production at its Chennai and Sanand plants in the coming months.
This issue is affecting the entire automotive sector and is expected to continue for at least the first half of 2021, said the company's spokesperson.
"In Chennai, we have pulled ahead the down week to this week due to the dearth of some components caused by the global semiconductor shortage," he added. The Pongal break has been extended by a week.
The company said it is working closely with suppliers to address production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage and is working to prioritise key vehicle lines for production, making the most of its semiconductor allocation.
Ford expects to start the Chennai plant by next week.
During April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, the company's production stood at 64,867 units, down 55.87 per cent from the year-ago period.
