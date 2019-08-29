JUST IN
Key deals last week: Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital LP and more


Lakshmi Vilas Bank MD & CEO Parthasarathi Mukherjee announces resignation

Mukherjee quit citing personal reasons, the bank informed the bourses late in the evening

BS Reporter 

Even as the Reserve Bank of India is yet to take a call on Indiabulls Housing Finance's plans to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the mid-sized private sector lender on Wednesday announced the resignation of its chief executive officer Parthasarathi Mukherjee.

Mukherjee quit citing personal reasons, the bank informed the bourses late in the evening. Mukherjee, who had served the larger rival Axis Bank before joining the Tamil Nadu based bank in 2015, was given a two-year extension this January.
First Published: Thu, August 29 2019. 02:23 IST

