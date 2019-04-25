Lamborghini expects to grow 50% this year in Indian market: Sharad Agarwal

Italian luxury sports vehicle maker Lamborghini says it expects to grow nearly 50 per cent this year in the Indian market. Sharad Agarwal, the head of Lamborghini India, talks to T E Narasimhan. Edited excerpts: How is the segment doing? It has been under pressure due to high tax rates. For example, the super-sports (vehicle) segment, over Rs 2.5 crore, was 100 (units of sale) in 2011 and has dropped to 45 in 2015.

It again grew to 80 in 2018 but not to the extent it can grow. The main reason is a high and inconsistent tax structure. It should not change every six months. I ...