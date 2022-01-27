Larsen & Toubro Infotech, IIT Madras partner to innovate in 5G space

-
ALSO READ
Subsidiaries drive L&T's market capitalisation; stock gains 2.8%
Tata Power, IIT Madras sign agreement on technology research, solutions
IIT Madras ends phase-1 placements with record 1,085 offers from 226 firms
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras continues to be India's best institute
IIT Madras bags record 227 pre-placements offers so far for 2021-22
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company is partnering with IIT Madras, one of India’s leading research institutes, for collaborative research in the field of 5G. Through this collaboration, LTI and IIT Madras aim to innovate in the emerging 5G space and enable 5G frameworks validation, low-frequency RF deployments and use case testing with 5G testbed.
As part of this partnership, LTI and IIT Madras will promote research towards the development of a low-cost, low-frequency 5G network setup for better connectivity in rural India. The key objective of this effort is to create a 5G base station and single-box solution to enable rural connectivity. LTI will work closely with IIT Madras to design these low-cost base stations and networks for rural connectivity. LTI will also provide expertise for research capabilities and offer relevant infrastructure support for this initiative.
Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTI, said, “5G promises to facilitate the next level of innovation to build a smarter society, but it is important to ensure that these benefits reach every part of our country. LTI’s partnership with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to leverage this technology to connect people from remote parts of India in a better way.”
This project is part of LTI’s 1step CSR program and reflects its commitment to promoting research and innovation (SDG 9 - Industry, innovation, and Infrastructure). Through its support for the development of an indigenous 5G network, this partnership is also aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.
Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “IITM's 5G testbed project is an effort to encourage Indian startups and the industry to take an early lead in 5G. The goal of the project is to build a test bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU