Last decade saw India's conglomerates score a few hits, but mostly misses

At the start of the current decade, conglomerates like Adani group, JSW, Aditya Birla Group and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had carved out a long-term strategy and target. As they inch closer to the year 2020, performance against their own yardsticks is a mixed bag.

While mergers and acquisitions helped companies like UltraTech meet targets, industry officials and experts say macro economic conditions and changes in corporate strategy may have held back some from meeting their long term goals. The changing dynamics of the economy and the markets have been the factors responsible, said ...