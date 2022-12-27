JUST IN
Mind the gap: Avg top executive earns over 240 times median staff pay
Business Standard

Have adequate funds to survive any Covid curbs: MakeMyTrip CEO Magow

In an interview with Business Standard, MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow talks about the steps the company took to emerge stronger from the Covid setback will help them withstand any uncertainty

Topics
MakeMyTrip  | Rajesh Magow | Hospitality industry

Aryaman Gupta & Shivani Shinde 

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & group CEO, MakeMyTrip
Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & group CEO, MakeMyTrip

Rajesh Magow, co-founder & group CEO at MakeMyTrip, is unperturbed by uncertainty and fears of fresh curbs against the backdrop of the recent spurt of Covid cases in China. In an interview with Aryaman Gupta & Shivani Shinde, Magow says the firm is witnessing strong demand from tier 2 cities and and beyond. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:16 IST

`
