ABG Shipyard's committee of creditors votes in favour of liquidation
Lenders realise Rs 44,500 cr from resolution of insolvent steel firms: Icra

Rating agency Icra says that with Essar Steel and Bhushan Power and Steel attracting interest from domestic and foreign investors, the financial creditors could realise at least Rs 60,000 crore more

Of the 11 steel making entities named in the Reserve Bank of India’s list of large corporate defaulters, four have completed their corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), with the lenders realising claims to the tune of Rs 44, 500 crore with an average haircut of 47 per cent. Rating agency Icra says that with Essar Steel and Bhushan Power and Steel attracting interest from domestic and foreign investors, the financial creditors could realise at least Rs 60,000 crore more as the resolution process of these entities is completed.

Company Claims of Claims realised Haircut Progress in the insolvency proceedings Capacity
financial by financial (%) (mn tonne
creditors (Rs cr) creditors (Rs cr) per annum)
Bhushan Steel 56,000 35,600 36 Acquired by Tata Steel 5.7
Electro Steel 13,200 2,900 78 Acquired by Vedanta 1.5
Monnet Ispat & Energy 11,000 2,400 78 Acquired by a consortium of JSW Steel and Aion Investment 1.5
Uttam Galva 3,600 3,600 NA Company withdrew from the insolvency process after paying its
Metallics outstanding dues 0.6
Essar Steel 49,200 NA NA Resolution plan submitted for the company has been approved
by the committee of creditors; awaiting NCLT approval 10
Bhushan Power & Steel 47,300 NA NA JSW Steel has received letter of intent from committee of creditors 3
Visa Steel NA NA NA Under litigation; Court stay order in place 0.5
Jayaswal Neco NA NA NA Under litigation; Court stay order in place 1


First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 00:05 IST

