Lenders realise Rs 44,500 cr from resolution of insolvent steel firms: Icra

|Company
|Claims of
|Claims realised
|Haircut
|Progress in the insolvency proceedings
|Capacity
|financial
|by financial
|(%)
|(mn tonne
|creditors (Rs cr)
|creditors (Rs cr)
|per annum)
|Bhushan Steel
|56,000
|35,600
|36
|Acquired by Tata Steel
|5.7
|Electro Steel
|13,200
|2,900
|78
|Acquired by Vedanta
|1.5
|Monnet Ispat & Energy
|11,000
|2,400
|78
|Acquired by a consortium of JSW Steel and Aion Investment
|1.5
|Uttam Galva
|3,600
|3,600
|NA
|Company withdrew from the insolvency process after paying its
|Metallics
|outstanding dues
|0.6
|Essar Steel
|49,200
|NA
|NA
|Resolution plan submitted for the company has been approved
|by the committee of creditors; awaiting NCLT approval
|10
|Bhushan Power & Steel
|47,300
|NA
|NA
|JSW Steel has received letter of intent from committee of creditors
|3
|Visa Steel
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Under litigation; Court stay order in place
|0.5
|Jayaswal Neco
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Under litigation; Court stay order in place
|1
