Lendingkart raises Rs 80 crore in debt funding from Alteria Capital

focused debt firm has infused Rs 80 crore in digital lending firm In a statement issued on Sunday, the Mumbai-based debt fund company said that the investment was made in the non-banking financial arm of Ledingkart, in the form of venture debt. This also marks the largest deal by the company.

Alteria Capital, which competes with and Trifecta, is one of the leading players in India’s venture debt market. The firm launched in 2016 and is investing from a 1,000-crore fund, of which it has raised Rs 625 crore.

In a short time, has backed a large number of mid-tier such as Faasos, Portea Medical, Raw Pressery, Vogo Bikes, Dunzo, Mfine, and Stanza Living, among others. Its typical cheque size is Rs 5 crore Rs 80 crore.

“The last few quarters have witnessed a lot of volatility in the NBFC space but the which have robust underwriting platforms and a strong equity cushion have been able to turn this into an opportunity for growth. While liquidity has not been easily available for the broader market, has grown sharply during this phase,” said Vinod Murali, managing partner,

is part of a new group of that includes Capital Float, and IndiaLends, that offer small ticket-size loans, mostly unsecured credit, to borrowers with limited credit history.

The company operates through two divisions- a non-banking financial entity, Lendingkart Finance, and technology support arm, The company focusses on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the ability to service deals pan-

To support the NBFC business, the start-up raises debt from the market on an on-going basis. Some of its investors include and Aditya Birla Financial Services, among others. Lendingkart has also taken debt from the State Bank of India, in what is the first such deal in a by the

Most of the equity is infused in which owns the credit underwriting intellectual property. In February last year, the company has closed $76 million (a little less than Rs 500 crore) in series-C funding led by Fullerton Financial, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, and some of its existing investors. Other investors in the firm include Sistema Asia Fund, Bertelsmann Investment, Mayfield India, and Quotient.

"MSMEs have traditionally faced huge hurdles in growing their businesses. Our goal at Lendingkart is to help them succeed by fulfilling their financial needs. The funds raised will be used to grow our ability to service the MSME community across the country and bring them into the financial mainstream," said Lendingkart’s co-founder and chief executive,